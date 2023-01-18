Lavrov, who caused an international stir last year with comments about Hitler, said Washington was using the same tactics that Napoleon and the Nazis used to try to subjugate Europe in order to destroy Russia.

He added that by using Ukraine as their proxy, they “wage a war against our country with the same mission: ‘the last solution’ to the Russian question.”

He added, “Just as Hitler wanted a ‘final solution’ to the question of the Jews, now, if you extrapolate Western politicians. They clearly say that Russia must suffer a strategic defeat.”

Lavrov has caused outrage before with comments about Hitler. In May, he said the Nazi leader had “Jewish blood” in his veins, sparking angry protests from Israel.

NATO accusations

Lavrov accused NATO of waging war on Russia through the conflict in Ukraine.

Lavrov stressed in a press conference that the sanctions weapon may be directed against any country that violates America’s policies, to which the European Union is subject.

He added: The United States was taking the initiative to impose sanctions, targeting the Russian people through it, and all of this lies behind its desire to consolidate its hegemony over the world.

Lavrov said: The West corrupted the principles of the United Nations, and there was no respect for the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of states, noting that America used its forces outside its territory hundreds of times, in flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations.

Lavrov noted that Washington’s frantic attempt to maintain hegemony through fraud and seizure confirms that Washington is trying to stop the formation of a multipolar world.

Lavrov pointed out that the military operation is active, has specific and well-established goals, and achieves Russia’s security interests, and Ukraine should not have a military structure that threatens Russia.

Earlier, Lavrov said that Moscow’s proposals on “disarmament” and “elimination of Nazism” in Ukraine are well known to Kiev, and it is up to the Ukrainian authorities to fulfill them, otherwise the Russian army will decide on this issue.

Peace proposals

On peace in Ukraine, Lavrov said that Moscow has not yet seen any serious proposals to establish peace in Ukraine, and that the ideas of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on this issue are unacceptable.

Lavrov stated that Moscow is ready to discuss the matter with Western countries and respond to any serious proposals, adding that any talks must address Russia’s many security concerns.