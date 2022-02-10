Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov allowed the recall of employees of Russian diplomatic institutions from Ukraine. His words were heard at a press conference following talks with British Foreign Minister Liz Truss, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

“By the way, we have already thought for ourselves: maybe it is the Anglo-Saxons who are planning something if they evacuate their employees [с территории Украины]? We also looked at their actions and, probably, we will also advise non-essential personnel of our diplomatic institutions to leave home for a while, ”the diplomat said.