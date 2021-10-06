“All parties must abide by their commitments in accordance with the nuclear agreement,” Lavrov said in a press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

The Russian minister called: “The Arab countries and Iran, to discuss all common issues.”

For his part, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that his country “seeks for a regional dialogue to achieve stability in the region.”

And the Russian Interfax news agency quoted Abdullahian as saying that talks on reviving the nuclear deal will resume soon in Vienna.

The agency reported that Abdullahian said that Tehran had received “indications that the United States, which withdrew from the agreement during the era of former President Donald Trump, is again interested in implementing the agreement.”

The Iranian minister stressed that “consultations are being finalized in this regard, and we will soon resume our negotiations in Vienna,” according to “AFP”.