The foreign ministers Lavrov (of Russia, on the left) and Vieira (of Brazil), during their appearance this Monday in Brasilia. Associated Press/LaPresse (APN)

Brazil has received this Monday with all honors the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, whom the United States and the European Union sanctioned the day after Russian tanks invaded Ukraine 14 months ago. Russia wants to end the war as soon as possible, according to what the veteran head of Russian diplomacy said in Brasilia. “We thank the Brazilian side for contributing to the solution of this conflict that we need to resolve in a lasting and immediate way,” Lavrov declared when appearing next to his counterpart, Mauro Vieira. In the afternoon, Lavrov is expected to be received by the president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Since he came to power, the president has promoted the creation of a group of non-aligned countries to persuade the presidents of Russia and Ukraine to sit down and negotiate an end to the conflict.

Lavrov’s official visit to Brasilia, hours after the Russian courts sentenced opposition member Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison, is the start of a tour that will also take him to Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

The Brazilian president believes that it is time to stop selling arms to Ukraine and talk more about diplomacy and negotiation. For this reason, he proposes creating a group of non-aligned countries, a “G-20 for peace”, which promotes a negotiated end to the conflict that has caused hundreds of thousands of deaths and displaced millions of people: “It is necessary for the United States and the the EU, start talking about peace so we can convince [Vladímir] putin already [Volodímir] Zelensky that peace is in the interest of the whole world. The Brazilian has presented his initiative in bilateral meetings or phone calls to the leaders of the US, China, France and even Ukraine, among others, but for now the reaction, at least publicly, has been indifference except for the words of Lavrov.

The suspicions of the Federal Police that the Kremlin is using Brazil to build false identities for its spies also hover over Lavrov’s visit. At least three secret agents linked to Russian espionage using Brazilian passports have been detected in recent months.

The reception given by Lula to the Russian foreign minister has all the potential to intensify the anger of the United States and the European Union with the Brazilian president, who in recent days has accused Washington of “inciting war” and, together with the European Union , to prolong it by arming Kiev.

The EU responded to Lula this Monday, through a spokesman, that “Russia, and only Russia, is responsible for the unlawful and provocative aggression against Ukraine, so there is no doubt who is the aggressor and who is the victim.” And he added that the delivery of war material to the Ukrainian troops “is helping Ukraine to exercise its right to self-defense, because if not Ukraine risks being destroyed”

Brazil has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, but is opposed to the sanctions and has rejected requests it has received to sell ammunition to Ukraine. The Brazilian foreign minister has once again criticized the Russian minister for the “unilateral sanctions (against Russia), not approved by the United Nations.”

Like last week during Lula’s visit to Beijing, this high-level visit from Moscow draws on the horizon an attempt to change the international balance of forces at a time of growing hostility between the US and China. Along these lines, Lavrov stressed in Brasilia: “We are reaching a fairer world order, based on rights, and this gives us a vision of a multipolar world.”

Brazilian diplomacy boasts a deep-rooted tradition of neutrality. Since the days of the Cold War, it has always avoided aligning itself with one of the big blocs. He prefers to maintain cordial relations with the more countries the better. But now, beyond the effort to maintain an independent profile, some of Lula’s statements about the war in Ukraine are notably disturbing in the West. The harshness with which he refers to the role of the US, the EU or Ukraine is perceived by the West as a sign that his position is leaning towards the Russian side.

During the recent official visit to China and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to stressing the need to get Presidents Putin and Zelenski to agree to sit down to negotiate, Lula once again blamed both sides for the war and, on the eve of that trip, dropped that Kiev should give up taking back Crimea, illegally annexed in 2014.

Lula sent his main international adviser, diplomat and former foreign minister Celso Amorim, to Moscow several weeks ago, who met Putin when the International Criminal Court had already ordered his arrest, accused of illegally deporting Ukrainian children.

In addition to the war in Ukraine, the Brazilian government is interested in dealing with trade issues such as fertilizers, which Brazil imports from Russia. Guaranteeing that supply is the reason given by the previous president, Jair Bolsonaro, in his visit to Moscow on the eve of the invasion, which included a meeting with Putin.

