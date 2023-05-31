If something seemed to the US ambassador to South Africa, then you need to “know your place” and not get involved in other people’s affairs, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting in this way on the words of the United States Ambassador Ruben Brigety about South Africa’s alleged supply of weapons to Russia.

The minister noted that the countries are building interstate relations in full compliance with the norms and principles of international law.

“If something seemed to the American or any other overseas, overseas ambassador, then, in general, you need to know your place and not get involved in other people’s affairs,” Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting with the President of Mozambique on May 31.

The minister also stressed that, as far as the issue of arms supplies is concerned, the Russian side has never violated international norms.

On May 12, U.S. Ambassador to South Africa Ruben Brighetti said during a briefing that weapons and ammunition had been loaded on board the Russian vessel Lady R at the South African base in Simonstown in December. The South African presidential administration pointed out that such statements undermine the partnership between South Africa and the United States.

Later, the ambassador was summoned to the country’s Foreign Ministry.

