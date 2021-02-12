Moscow does not want to isolate itself from the world, but is ready to sever relations with the European Union if the alliance imposes sanctions that will create risks for sensitive areas of the Russian economy. This was announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the air of the YouTube channel “Soloviev Live”. An excerpt from the interview appeared on February 12 on Vladimir Solovyov’s Telegram channel.

“We proceed from the fact that we are ready (to sever relations with the EU. – Ed.) – said Lavrov, answering the relevant question.

He stressed that this could happen if the Foreign Ministry “once again sees (as they have already felt more than once) that sanctions are being imposed in some areas that create risks for our economy, including in the most sensitive areas.”

“We do not want to isolate ourselves from world life, but we must be ready for this. If you want peace, prepare for war, ”the minister said.

He expressed his conviction that now Russia has become completely self-sufficient militarily. It is necessary to achieve the same situation in the economy, Lavrov concluded.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who visited Moscow last week, said he could initiate new sanctions against Russia. He promised to consider this issue at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU countries on February 22, and then in March at a summit.

The diplomat believes that Russia does not meet the expectations of the unification. In addition, Borrell also expressed “deep disappointment and growing distrust” in bilateral relations.

During his visit to Moscow, Borrell met with Lavrov and representatives of public organizations. While in the Russian capital, he stated that there are areas in which Russia and the EU can and should cooperate to achieve good results. He assured that Brussels is in favor of dialogue with Moscow, despite the difficulties in relations, and urged not to create a “wall of silence.”

Moscow expressed surprise at the contrast in Borrell’s statements in Moscow and Brussels. The Foreign Ministry stressed that Russia has always stood for a constructive dialogue with Europe.

Later, on February 11, the media wrote with reference to European diplomats that the EU plans to introduce new sanctions against Russia in February. According to them, Poland, the Baltic countries, the Czech Republic and Romania insist on restrictions, and the consent of Berlin and Paris means that other members of the association are unlikely to be able to block this decision.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted on February 11 that calls for new restrictions against Moscow that have been voiced in recent days have already become “a routine of the Western worldview.”

According to her, the experience of relations with the European Union after 2014 shows that “the EU’s Brussels instinctively grabs the lever of sanctions” when faced with the “firm attitude” of Russia and other sovereign states to defend their own legitimate interests.