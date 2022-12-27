Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

Foreign Minister of Russia and Putin confidant: Sergey Lavrov. © IMAGO/Mikhail Metzel

Sergey Lavrov accuses the West and the United States of plotting to kill Vladimir Putin. He probably can’t prove it.

Munich/Moscow – Sergei Lavrov has spoken again. On Tuesday (December 27), the Russian Foreign Minister gave Ukraine an ultimatum to hand over Russian-controlled territory in the Ukraine war, state agency TASS reports. Otherwise, the Russian army will “decide the matter”. So far, the Russian troops had not succeeded. However, there are already rumors about a possible new major offensive on Kyiv.

Vladimir Putin: Sergey Lavrov says West plans to ‘eliminate’ him

As if that weren’t enough, Lavrov believes the United States is threatening to physically eliminate Russian President Vladimir Putin. At least that’s what Tass quotes the 72-year-old as saying.

In the US, “some ‘unnamed officials’ from the Pentagon actually threatened to ‘decapitate’ the Kremlin — in fact, we are talking about threatening the physical elimination of the Russian head of state. If such ideas are actually nurtured by someone, then that someone should think very carefully about the possible consequences of such plans,” Lavrov said, according to the agency.

In the video: Lavrov gives Ukraine an ultimatum and fears Putin’s elimination

The Moscow chief diplomat went on to say: “The regime is trying on its behalf to draw the Americans and other NATO members deeper into the conflict, hoping to make a hasty clash with the Russian army inevitable.” Regime Lavrov meant the democratically elected government in Kyiv. He also criticized the West for alleged speculation that Russia could use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Sergei Lavrov: Putin’s foreign minister is making new accusations against the West

“We are talking about completely different matters here – the political course of the West, aimed at the total isolation of Russia, is extremely dangerous. It poses risks of a direct armed clash between the nuclear powers,” Lavrov said. For his idiosyncratic thesis that instead of Moscow, the West could be threatening with its nuclear arsenal, he used four-month-old quotes from the then Prime Minister of Great Britain as an example.

“It seems that they have completely given up all decency. The infamous Liz Truss, who during the pre-election debate declared without a doubt that she was quite ready to order a nuclear strike,” the minister said, according to Tass.

Truss was interviewed ahead of the Conservative Tories’ party leader election Times Radio Generalized by moderator John Pienaar, she was asked whether she could imagine pressing the so-called red button in these times to trigger British nuclear weapons.

Sergey Lavrov: Russian minister cites former UK PM Liz Truss as an example

“I think it’s an important prime minister’s job and I’m ready to do it,” Truss said on Aug. 24 – repeating on the Tories’ TV arena, “I’m ready to do that.” Video documented, among other things, the Daily Mail at YouTube. Truss was then only 45 days in office before she announced her resignation at 10 Downing Street. It no longer has anything to decide about the British nuclear arsenal, which according to Deutschlandfunk contained 215 warheads in 2020.

There (USA, ed.) some ‘unnamed officials’ from the Pentagon actually threatened to deal a ‘decapitation blow’ to the Kremlin.

Neither journalist Pienaar nor Truss had spoken specifically of Russia as a threat in the interview. However, the politician’s statements were probably not happy. Great Britain is one of the oldest nuclear powers in the world. According to Deutschlandfunk, the United Kingdom still keeps a submarine with nuclear missiles on constant standby. In 2021, the British BBC made this the hook for a crime series (“Vigil – Tod auf hoch See”), which ZDF is currently showing in its media library.

Ukraine war: Liz Truss advocated tough line against Russia

However, Truss had previously been a target of Russian propagandists. At the beginning of the year, the then British Foreign Secretary warned Russian ruler Vladimir Putin that an attack on Ukraine would mean a “massive strategic error”. She warned against an appeasement policy and called for the Russian army to be expelled from Crimea. In the 1930s, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain had opted for the said “appeasement policy” – with the aim of a peaceful solution – against the German dictator Adolf Hitler – in vain.

Started the war in Ukraine: the Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

“The Kremlin has not learned from history,” Truss explained. An invasion would lead to a terrible loss of life “as we know it from the Soviet-Afghan war and the Chechen conflict”. In the Russian TV program entitled “Time will tell”, presenter Artyem Scheynin then said: “It is hard to believe that DAS will become the Prime Minister of the former Great Britain.” It is therefore no wonder that Lavrov chose her as the addressee ?

Sergei Lavrov: Allegations against the American Pentagon – but no evidence?

Furthermore, Lavrov did not provide any solid evidence for his accusations against the US Department of Defense, the Pentagon. Why should the scenario be completely dismissed? At the end of March, the US news portal spread The Daily Beast the report that a former French secret agent believes that all the secret services are plotting to assassinate Putin. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted: “Is there a Brutus in Russia? Or is there a more successful General Stauffenberg in the Russian military?”

In the summer of 1944, the German Wehrmacht officer Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg had planned Hitler’s assassination – also in vain. The assassination attempt in the “Wolfsschanze” failed. (pm)