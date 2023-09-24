DRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused Western states of “fighting directly” against Russia because of their support for Ukraine. “You can call it whatever you want, but they are fighting with us, they are fighting with us directly,” Lavrov said on Saturday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“We call it hybrid war, but that doesn’t change the reality,” he added, referring to financial aid, weapons and “mercenaries” from Western countries. Lavrov was asked about US involvement in the conflict in Ukraine at a lengthy press conference at United Nations headquarters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj spoke to the UN General Assembly earlier this week and then visited Canada. On Saturday he made a stopover in Ireland and Poland on the way home.

Lavrov: No interest in big war

Lavrov emphasized in New York that his country had no interest in a major war. “It is entirely up to us how the story will develop. It is in our common interest to prevent a downward spiral into large-scale war and the ultimate collapse of international cooperation mechanisms,” Lavrov said on Saturday. Lavrov did not mention the war in Ukraine.

Russia says UN grain deal proposals “not realistic”

Russia does not rate proposals by UN Secretary General António Guterres to revive the terminated agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain as productive. “We don’t reject them. They are simply not realistic,” Foreign Minister Lavrov said on Saturday. He emphasized again that despite the now suspended deal, Russia was not able to export its own grain and fertilizer as actually agreed.







A few weeks ago, Guterres made detailed proposals to Moscow so that Russia could end the renewed blockade of ports in the Black Sea and reinstate the agreement.

Zelenskyj is making a stopover in Poland and Ireland after a US visit

Ukrainian President Zelensky made stops in Poland and Ireland on his way home from North America. In Lublin, Poland, on Saturday he thanked the population of the NATO and EU country for their support of Ukraine’s defense against the Russian invasion. “I believe that all the challenges on our common path are nothing compared to the strength that exists between our peoples,” Zelensky said in a video on his Telegram channel.

Recently, a dispute between Kiev and Warsaw over the Polish import ban on Ukrainian grain came to a head – and is now also affecting the allies’ military cooperation. Poland now wants to limit its arms deliveries to Ukraine to contracts that have already been concluded.

Poland, like Slovakia and Hungary, maintained import restrictions on Ukrainian grain after the EU Commission lifted corresponding restrictions. This angered Kyiv.

Before arriving in Poland, Zelensky stopped in Ireland. There he also met the Sudanese army leader and de facto head of state Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan. According to Zelensky’s presidential office, the issues were Ukrainian grain exports, the World Peace Summit in New York in October and security issues in Africa. “Armed groups financed by Russia” are particularly a challenge.







Russian attack in Donetsk region: 74-year-old killed

A 74-year-old woman was killed in the town of Elitsavetivka in Russian attacks in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. In the city of Avdiivka, a 44-year-old man was also injured by shell fire on Saturday, a spokeswoman for the region’s prosecutor’s office told the Suspilne Donbass broadcaster. According to Anastasia Medvedeva, Avdiivka was attacked with multiple rocket launchers in the afternoon. According to preliminary information, Elitsavetivka was shelled by cannon artillery.

According to official reports, 16 people were injured in Russian rocket attacks on the city of Kurakhove in the Donetsk region on Friday night.

What will be important on Sunday

The Ukrainian counteroffensive continues. Meanwhile, Russia continues to cover the attacked country with drone, missile and artillery attacks. Civilians are repeatedly killed.