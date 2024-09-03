Lavrov: Japan is hushing up US involvement in 1945 nuclear bombings

Japan, in the current circumstances, refuses to recognize the role of the United States in the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. His words are given on the department’s website.

“The Japanese authorities are deliberately hushing up the American ‘authority’ of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. Instead, during the annual memorial ceremonies in these cities, blasphemous statements are made that Russia is threatening to use nuclear weapons,” the minister said during his greeting to the organizers and participants of the ceremonial meeting “dedicated to the 79th anniversary of the Victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II.”

Lavrov also accused Japan of not repenting for its war crimes. Instead, Tokyo is trying to blame Russia for unleashing World War II and is “falsifying facts,” the Foreign Minister believes.

Earlier, Lavrov stated that the West has always sought to destroy Russia, and has currently gathered about 50 countries against it “under Nazi banners.”