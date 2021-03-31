Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States of using the terrorist organization “Islamic State” (IS, banned in the Russian Federation). He stated this at the session of the Middle East Conference of the Valdai Club “The Middle East in Search of the Lost Revival”, the broadcast is published RIA News…

According to the minister, Washington is using a terrorist organization as a tool to hinder the achievement of a political solution to the crisis in Syria. He also accused the United States of “plundering” Syrian oil and other resources, and also working to destabilize the Arab country.

The United States has been repeatedly accused of “stealing Syrian oil”: the American authorities have negotiated this with militants, for example, representatives of the Syrian Democratic Forces (DSS, SDF) alliance. Washington began expanding its two largest bases in Syria back in February 2020 to maintain a presence in the oilfield. This happened despite the statements of ex-President Donald Trump about the withdrawal of troops from the fields.

Syria produced about 380,000 barrels of oil a day before the outbreak of the armed conflict in 2011. After that, Damascus lost control over most of the fields – they are located on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, in the province of Deir ez-Zor. Now they are controlled by militants.

