The UN Secretariat and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ignored Russia’s regular notes about the shelling of the Zaparozhskaya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and the Kakhovskaya Hydroelectric Power Plant by Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in response to a question from the International Affairs magazine. Answer Minister was published on Friday, June 9, on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister accused the countries of the collective West, the UN and the IAEA of ignoring Russian notes about the regular and repeated shelling of the Zaporizhzhya NPP and the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, carried out by the Kiev regime, including with the use of American Hymars multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

At the same time, Lavrov clarified that last autumn Moscow tried to draw the attention of the UN to the plans of the Kiev regime to destroy the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, but there was no reaction from the leadership of the organization, and the hydroelectric power station itself was subsequently destroyed.

“I also draw your attention to the fact that the UN Secretariat and the IAEA do not react in the same way to our almost weekly notes about shelling and sabotage attempts against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. I would not want this next anti-Russian preparation to “materialize,” the minister expressed his fears about the possible future of ZNPP.

Lavrov also added that Russia is concerned about the ambiguous position of UN Secretary General António Guterres, who actually takes the side of the collective West on the situation in Ukraine.

“Meanwhile, Mr. António Guterres, by virtue of his mandate, should represent the entire international community, and not serve the interests of the “golden billion” or act as the custodian, as Josep Borrell put it, of the “Garden of Eden surrounded by jungle,” Lavrov said.

The breakthrough of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station occurred on the night of June 6. This resulted in an uncontrolled release of water. As a result, dozens of settlements, including Kherson and New Kakhovka, were almost completely flooded. The station is almost submerged.

On June 8, Saldo said that 48 temporary accommodation centers for 2.7 thousand places were taking residents of flooded areas. According to him, the most difficult hours have already been experienced.

Seven people were reported dead. Later, on June 9, in the flood zone in the Kherson region, the body of a dead woman born in 1939 was found. She became the eighth victim of the disaster. It was also reported that in 17 settlements the number of houses under water increased to almost 22.3 thousand.

Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station is the sixth and lowest on the Dnieper. It closes the Dnieper cascade and is part of the unified energy system of Ukraine. The station provided unloading of energy peaks in the system. The waters of the Kakhovka reservoir fed the arid regions of the Kherson region and the Crimean peninsula.