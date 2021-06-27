Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in an article published by the Kommersant newspaper, said that the European Union began to “actively and happily sing along” with the position voiced in Washington after the results of the Russia-US summit on the need for Moscow to change its behavior in order to normalize relations.

The Russian Foreign Minister recalled that the summit of the leaders of the two countries ended with a desire to start a substantive dialogue on strategic stability, a statement of the inadmissibility of a nuclear war, as well as an understanding of the need for consultations on cybersecurity problems and some other issues.

The Russian Foreign Minister also accused Western countries of dissatisfaction with the fact that Moscow stands up for states that have become victims of their adventures and “have been attacked by international terrorism.”

Russia is accused of “aggressive policy” in a number of regions, in fact, passing off as such Moscow’s line of opposing ultra-radical and neo-Nazi tendencies in the policies of neighboring countries Sergey Lavrov On accusations against Russia

In addition, according to Lavrov, Western countries do not like the fact that Moscow supports states that have become victims of Western adventures and have been attacked by international terrorism with the threat of losing their statehood. The Russian minister stressed that Russia and China were designated as carriers of authoritarianism as the main obstacle to the implementation of the course announced at the G7, NATO and US-EU summits held in June.

Lavrov assessed that the position of the West puts forward two groups of claims – external and internal. “From outside – Beijing is charged with too assertive promotion of its economic interests, the buildup of military and technological power in general to increase its influence,” he said.

And yet, the main pathos of the announced approaches of the West is concentrated on the internal structure of “non-democratic” countries and on the determination to change them according to their own patterns, achieving such changes in the organization of social life that would correspond to the vision of democracy promoted by Washington and Brussels. Sergey Lavrov

The minister stressed that this is where the demands for Moscow, Beijing and other countries “follow Western recipes” appear.

In his article, Lavrov emphasized that modern Russians can independently assess the actions of the country’s leadership without prompting from abroad. According to him, the opponents of the Russian government “are going against the historical continuity of the people,” which has always been famous for its maturity, a sense of self-esteem, dignity and national pride, and the ability to think independently.

At the same time, the citizens of Russia, on whom the West relies and who sees all the problems of Russia in “anti-Westernism”, represent an absolutely marginal segment of Russian society, Lavrov said.

The Russian minister also stressed that the Western countries, by increasing sanctions and other methods of illegal pressure on other states, are imposing totalitarianism in world affairs.

The West immediately loses interest in the conversation as soon as we propose to discuss the tasks of democratizing international relations, including abandoning arrogance and a willingness to work on the basis of universally recognized principles of international law. Sergey Lavrov On an attempt at dialogue with the West

According to Lavrov, sane politicians in Europe and America understand the dead end of such an uncompromising course.

“It is unpromising to put at the forefront the question of whose values ​​are better or worse, you just have to admit the existence of other – in comparison with Western – forms of organization of society, take it for granted, respect them,” Lavrov concluded.

On June 15, the head of EU international diplomacy, Josep Borrell, identified three actions for Europe’s relationship with Russia: repel, deter and interact. The diplomat mentioned that the approach he proposed repeats the NATO concept, which has been practiced since 2014 and is aimed at simultaneous interaction and deterrence.