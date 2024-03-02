Lavrov said that Germany had a desire to hit the Crimean Bridge

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Germany of possibly assisting the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in attacks on the Crimean Bridge. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent from the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

“The Germans told us several times that they had already paid for the Second World War to everyone. Germany’s desire to strike at the Crimean Bridge only confirms this trend,” he said.

On March 1, the editor-in-chief of the RT television channel, Margarita Simonyan, published a transcript of a conversation between high-ranking Bundeswehr officers about striking the Crimean Bridge with the help of German Taurus missiles and French Dassault Rafale fighters.

At first, the German Ministry of Defense refused to comment on the military conversation, explaining that it does not comment on media publications. However, it later became known that German counterintelligence began checking a possible leak of a conversation between the German military about attacks on Russia with Taurus missiles.