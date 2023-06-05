Digital world between opportunities and risks, the interview by Affaritaliani.it to the Digital Marketing Strategist Barberis

The digital world it has now forcefully entered our lives, from the private to the working one. The great diffusion of his technologies they changed the way of communicating and interacting with others. From the mobile phone to the first social network, there has been a gradual crescendo and thus we have arrived at one real revolution in the economy, in politics, in science, in culture and in society.



From a business point of view, not being present on the web, can preclude the activities of important sources of incomeand it is right to avoid making these mistakes that new ones have been born in recent years professional figures with increasingly specific digital skills necessary for business success. The most sought after is that of Digital Marketing Strategist and among the most important stands out the name of Luke Matthew Barberis.

Born in Tortona in 1996 after diploma in Administration, Finance and Marketingcontinued his studies graduating in Management at the Pavia Triennale. The constant desire to broaden his knowledge led him to attend two Masters, the first at the Barça Universitas in Sports Marketing and Sponsorship, the second in Marketing Management at the Catholic University of Milan. Very clear ideas those of Luca about what his profession would be.

“I already had one marked propensity for digital since childhood. In fact, I remember that I was strongly attracted by online auctions, I bought video games and electronic objects, repaired and revised everything that was damaged”, he declares. At only twenty-four years old, after a period of work at Nestlè for Nescafé Dolce Gusto as Digital & Commerce Manager, he decides to start his own business initially dealing with the management of the social networks of famous people.

“I had met many of them when, at the age of eighteen, I had created my first e-commerce of designer products. So managing their social networks so that they had a following on their channels was something I really liked and which at the same time gave me many satisfactions continuous word of mouth, so much so that I was contacted in a short time by many companies, thus starting my profession as a Digital Marketing Strategist. So I had the great fortune to work for Coni, Gazzetta Motori, Italia Team, Perlino, DonnaFugata and many others”.

