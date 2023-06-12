The labor ministers of the European Union have reached an agreement on the ”proposal relating to the improvement of working conditions through digital platforms”. ”It represents a first significant step towards creating a common framework of rules at European level”. This was stated by the Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone, in a note.

The compromise reached “is a starting point, taking into account the need to ensure adequate protection and working conditions for all those who work on the platform, regardless of their status as employees or self-employed”.