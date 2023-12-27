Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/27/2023 – 12:39

São Paulo, 27th – Lavoro, the first agricultural input retailer in Latin America listed in the United States, announced this Wednesday, 27th, the acquisition of controlling interest in Coram Comércio e Representações Agrícolas (Coram), a retailer based in Ituverava ( SP). The value of the deal was not disclosed.

“The acquisition of Coram, a consolidated company in the agricultural inputs market since 1973, significantly strengthens Lavoro's operations in the States of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Goiás, in addition to reinforcing its exposure to the sugar and alcohol sector”, highlighted Lavoro, in a note.

The retailer has 10 points of sale, more than 50 employees and serves approximately 1,200 customers.

“We are delighted to welcome Coram to the Lavoro family. Its half-century legacy, solid reputation with the farming communities it serves and strong market presence in São Paulo, Goiás and southern Minas Gerais complement our existing presence in the region well. We hope that the partnership with Lavoro will bring additional value to Coram's existing customer base, with the expansion of its product portfolio and the addition of new value-added services”, stated Lavoro CEO, Ruy Cunha, in the note.

Credit line

Lavoro has also just announced the creation of a new guaranteed credit line of R$420 million (equivalent to approximately US$86 million, based on current exchange rates) with a term of 4 years.

This strategic financial movement involves the issuance of Agribusiness Receivables Certificates (CRA), a type of fixed income financial instrument specific to the Brazilian agribusiness sector and governed in accordance with Brazilian securities legislation. Lavoro Agro Holdings SA, a subsidiary of Lavoro Limited in Brazil, is the issuer of the CRAs as part of the Credit Line.

The proceeds from this transaction are intended to pay off existing short-term loans, providing Lavoro with more sustainable, long-term financing options for working capital needs and other growth initiatives.

The issuance will be divided into two separate series (“Series”), maturing in December 2027. The terms of Series I, which total R$68 million, are based on the reference rate of the Central Bank of Brazil (“CDI”), with CDI interest rate plus 3% per year. Series II terms, totaling R$352 million, have an interest rate of 14.2% per year.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with the EcoAgro Group, a company specialized in structuring CRAs. UBS BB acted as lead coordinator of this operation, with Alfa and XP Investimentos also acting as issue coordinators.