McLaren also enters the micromobility arena by announcing the arrival of the Lavoie Series 1, a premium electric scooter equipped with technology developed for the British brand’s Formula 1 single-seaters and supercars. The e-scooter was made by electric mobility start-up Lavoiea united business of McLaren Applied. This is the advanced technological division of the McLaren Group, created to work on applying the innovations developed by its Racing and Automotive divisions to mass-produced products.

The Series 1 is therefore an electric scooter intended for private individuals, in particular to the premium segment of the market. Its price should therefore be around 1,500-2,000 pounds, between 1,700 and 2,300 euros at the current exchange rate, even if an official price list has not yet been released. The body of this e-scooter was made of automotive standard magnesium and therefore weighs 16.5 kg. The wider platform has been specifically designed to improve stability, with a new ad hoc developed lighting system: in addition to the front and rear lights, there are projectors on the platform and rear-mounted lights that point upward and illuminate the driver, with the aim of making it easier for other road users to identify them. Lavoie Series 1 features ergonomic handlebars that are angled similar to a motorcycle handlebar, with its designers believing this to be a more natural and more comfortable position for those using their scooter on longer journeys. The Series 1 will be able to reach a maximum speed of 40 km/h but will be equipped with software that will limit power according to the regulations in the various countries.

It will be offered with two battery sizes, with the entry level version offering approximately 40 km of real range while the top of the range version will have a 700 Wh accumulator which should guarantee over 50km travel range on a single charge. On the other hand, it will take about 2 hours to fill up on energy with a domestic outlet. Lavoie is working on a dedicated app that will integrate some functions for navigation of the last mile and the scooter’s safety set-up. The Series 1 will be offered in four colours, which are currently being developed in collaboration with Callum, the design consultancy founded by former Jaguar designer Ian Callum. The aim is to launch the e-scooter in 2023, first with a limited edition Founders Edition, with extra kits and special finishing details. Only 469 examples will be made, a reference to the first patents for electric vehicles filed in April 1869.