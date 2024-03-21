House of Monte Carlo, the background on the moves to frame Fini by a former Berlusconi supporter

On the case of the villa of Montecarlo which got Gianfranco into trouble Finish, comes a sensational revelation. Talking is Valter Lavitola, former politician, entrepreneur and businessman. “I used my power – the former Berlusconi supporter tells Repubblica – with extremes unscrupulousness. They said about me that I was a bandit. It was true.” His name has bounced back into the debate because it was he who found the documents in the Caribbean which demonstrated that the house bequeathed to the National Alliance had ended up in the hands of Giancarlo Tulliani. Lavitola exonerates Fini: “I am certain – continues the former politician to Repubblica – that Fini he only found out about his brother-in-law's purchase later. On a political level he is to blamebut criminally not“. Lavitola reveals the details of the meeting to Palazzo Grazioli to decide what to do about the Monte Carlo case.

“Berlusconi – continues Lavitola in Repubblica – said to everyone present: either we find some certain evidenceor we must stop the attacks. From there Berlusconi and Fini who they both wanted to be leaders they began to look into each other's keyholes. It was known – continues Lavitola – that behind the purchase of the house there was a company established in the tax haven of Saint Lucia. At that point I say I have important knowledge: an M16 agent, the British secret service. I then manage to access several emails about the case illegally. Then I managed to convince the president of Saint Lucia to request information on the matter from the Ministry of Justice, telling him that Saint Lucia with this scandal he risked going to the top of the rogue states and he moved immediately. Now I'm talking about it because it hurts me to have triggered an affair that can lead to an unjust conviction“. The prosecutors asked for 8 years in prison for Gianfranco Fini.