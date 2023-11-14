From 2009 to 2013 those four seasons catapulted the club into the elite. And now De Laurentiis could start again from the coach with whom it all began

Salvatore Malfitano

You never forget the first times and Aurelio De Laurentiis's Napoli ties them all to Walter Mazzarri. The first trophy, the first championship fight, the first magical nights in the Champions League, the first striker. Crazy, exhilarating, incredible. This is how the coach defined that experience. Almost four years, 1,322 days, 182 games. A growth path that has given a new dimension to the club but also to the coach himself, who has become the second longest-serving of this era, behind only Reja. A unique alchemy that transformed the team, making it a permanent presence in European competitions after an eighth and twelfth place in the championship, and ignited the San Paolo of the time. He didn't have any particular ambitions, that Napoli man, but he loved to excite and get excited and people identified with him as has rarely happened in subsequent managements. Because together they discovered each other and liked each other immediately, with the feverish tension of the first times.

OCTOBER 2009… — Mazzarri, after an experience as Ulivieri's assistant ten years earlier, was signed by Napoli to replace Roberto Donadoni in October 2009. The president was not satisfied with the seven points in seven games and decided to change at the start of the championship. As had not happened for eighteen years, the Azzurri managed to close the first round in third place, also thanks to the streak of fifteen consecutive useful results. A performance that is worth the club's points record and qualification for the Europa League with two rounds to spare. The following season was another positive year, with third and qualification for the Champions League. Yet, there are very strong contrasts between Mazzarri and De Laurentiis. The president did not like the coach's statements regarding lack of investments, so he used it as an excuse to free himself. De Laurentiis is ready to move on, he even meets Gasperini, and then retraces his steps and relaunches the project. An official statement makes this intention clear: it speaks of "clarification that has strengthened them in their interpersonal relationships", of "effective collaboration", of "laying the foundations to continue the construction program".

THE GOODBYE IN 2013 — On the wings of Lavezzi and Cavani, Napoli dreams. In the Champions League they mocked Villarreal and Manchester City, qualifying behind Bayern Munich and then losing in the round of 16 against Chelsea who would lift the trophy. In the championship the trend is more uncertain, but no one will blame him. In fact, on 20 May 2012 he led the team to victory in the Italian Cup: it was Mazzarri's first trophy and also the first for De Laurentiis. His last season is equally memorable: second place and a new points record. But when the club makes him understand that he will sell the Matador and the offer from Inter arrives, Mazzarri understands that it is time to say goodbye. "It's a wonderful place, I'm leaving because after four years we need new stimuli for the footballers too. I was moved to embrace everyone. Naples has an important treasure and a solid and very healthy club and I believe it will have a great future" is the farewell of the technician entrusted to a note released by the club. Music is full of works about great loves that then return, let alone cinema.