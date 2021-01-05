Highlights: The family has started raising questions about the encounter that took place last week in Lavepora, Srinagar.

Family members have started raising questions about the encounter that took place last week in Lavepora, Srinagar. Family members have started demonstrating about this matter. They demand that the dead bodies be handed over to them. He is seeking to investigate this encounter. In this case, two videos have been released by the police. In which an appeal is made to surrender the terrorists during the encounter.

Two former CMs Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah are also in support of the protesters. A statement has also been issued by these two leaders that it should be investigated. The family says that their children were not terrorists, they went out of work for work.

According to the information, the operation started at night in Lavepora on 29 December. The next day, three terrorists were killed in an encounter. Their identities were stated as Ijaz Maqbool, Zubeer Ahmed and Ather Mushtaq. After he was killed, security forces had said that all three were TRF terrorists. But it was said on behalf of the family that their children were not terrorists.

The evidence was then presented by the police. Which said that many times family members do not know which way their children have gone. Constant statements were coming out about this case. Now a protest is being organized in Srinagar on behalf of family members. They allege this is a fake encounter. Their children had nothing to do with terrorism. By demonstrating, he is talking about handing back the dead bodies.