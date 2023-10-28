Lavazza, Italian coffee in the world

Lavazza is one of the beautiful Italian brands known all over the world and still firmly in Italian hands. Luigi Lavazza SpA is an Italian roasted coffee production company founded in 1895 in Turin by Luigi Lavazza. An important business as seen in the 2022 results with revenues of 2.7 billion euros, up 17.6% compared to 2021. But in the Group’s DNA, business is accompanied by the idea of ​​sustainability and an approach towards social issues and solidarity. One of the latest examples of this “sensitive” approach is the Lavazza Calendar, presented in Milan. The 23rd edition had the motto “Yes, We’re Open”, a message of open-mindedness, now the new one talks about respect and joining forces under the motto “More than Us”. Further news are the three young African photographers who took the shots: Thandiwe Muriu, Daniel Obasi and Aart Verrips.



Lavazza, shots full of strong and inclusive sensations

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go in company.” says Muriu, who exalts the figure of the African woman. “My aim is not for people to see individuals in these compositions, but rather a symbolism of women. That when you observe my work you identify with it and integrate into it” But in the photos there is also something more represented by Waris Dirie, a former Somali model, activist and writer who underwent genital cutting at the age of five. During the presentation of the new edition Dirie was accompanied by South African anti-racist activist Zulaikha Patel, co-founder of the Black Magic Movement, a platform dedicated to the elevation of black culture. In the paintings of the calendar, so rich in content and humanitarian values, you can breathe authenticity and the freedom to honor the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Lavazza, behind beauty strong emotions and concepts

Daniel Obasi who paints the calendar month of February touches in the shots “Under beauty can hide many very strong concepts and emotions. Sometimes it functions as a testimony of one’s experience or of the future one would like to know. Art is a mirror. When you look at it you can see yourself or a version of it, which is why it gives rise to different, sometimes contrasting, reactions.” A woman dressed in white holds a bouquet of blue flowers in her arms as if she were a little girl, surrounded by others women who seem to collect plants from the sea. They are the nurses and doctors of the Panzi Foundation, founded by Dr. Mukwege in the Democratic Republic of Congo with the aim of helping survivors of violence and the most vulnerable communities in the region. “People don’t like to see themselves portrayed as victims, they ask for respect – confirms the author – Flowers are metaphors of the need to be reborn”. In short, a calendar that is not only seen but also felt not only through images but through the concepts behind the images, something that in these turbulent times must be food for thought.

Subscribe to the newsletter

