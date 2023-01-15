Lavazza, 500 million to buy MaxiCoffee

A loan for a total of 500 million disbursed by Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit, Banco Bpm and Bnp Paribas-BnL. Objective: to support Lavazza in the acquisition of 100% of MaxiCoffee. This is what Il Messaggero reports, according to which the Italian brand has formalized an offer to acquire all the shares of the French group which is aimed at private and business customers through a platform e-commerce, a network of 60 outlets throughout France, a coffee school and concept stores.

MaxiCoffee offers a variety of 8000 products among more than 350 different coffee brands (in beans, ground and in capsules) and a wide range of espresso machines, coffee makers, coffee grinders and accessories. The capital of the company is now held by the founder Christophe Brancato, from 21 Invest (the private equity fund owned by Alessandro Benetton) and other minority shareholders.

“The acquisition of MaxiCoffee will allow us to consolidate our positioning in France, which has always been a key market for the Group, and to strengthen our presence in e-commerce by increasing our presence in the market B2C/consumer. The operation fits perfectly into our international development strategy and, in particular, it allows us to extend our already excellent and widespread sales network and distribution partners with a solid reality and leader in its reference market, which shares the same values ​​with Lavazza: product quality, a long-term vision term and strong attention to its employees and stakeholders.” – said AAntonio Baravalle, CEO of Lavazza – “Our strategy is to support the further development of MaxiCoffee, which will maintain its profile as a multi-brand e-commerce platform and remain independent. Our entry will not change its successful business model in any way, on the contrary it will foster its growth thanks to to the activation of our international development plans”.

Christophe Brancato, President of MaxiCoffeand, he stated. “Becoming part of the Lavazza Group and therefore continuing the development of our model of businessrepresents an opportunity and an act of recognition for MaxiCoffee. The operation will continue to satisfy and strengthen the already consolidated relationships with our customers, consumers and suppliersthe. A new long-term and growth phase is opening which will support us in achieving our development objectives, in line with the social and human values ​​which have always characterized the large community of MaxiCoffee”.

