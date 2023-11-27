Board – Alberto Ruvo is no longer the coach of Lavagnese. Yesterday evening, the exemption arrived. Vado’s defeat was Lavagnese’s heaviest defeat in this Serie D championship. Three goals against, Sunday afternoon at the Chittolina stadium, in the Ligurian derby of the 15th matchday. The defense conceded two goals in just a few minutes, around the quarter-hour mark of the first half. A quick “double” that Avellino and his teammates had also suffered against Alcione Milano. But, on that occasion, the team then reacted, scored a goal and tried, without luck, to find an equalizer. On Sunday, at the end of the first half, however, the third goal also arrived which, in fact, ended the derby prematurely in favor of the Savona team.

«We lacked attention in terms of attention – said coach Alberto Ruvo -. You cannot concede three goals from inactive ball and corner kick. But my analysis goes further: Vado has excellent players, we can fight if we enter the field at our best, however if we do so with little attention, the comparison becomes unequal.” In Ruvo’s words, therefore, nothing suggested an epilogue of this kind. Even in the usual post-match press release on Monday, the club wrote: «Next Sunday’s match at Riboli against Borgosesia it represents an important objective to regain points, enthusiasm and above all to not get too far away from the opponents”. Evidently, in the late afternoon, there was a confrontation between the club and the coach and the dismissal was reached. And to a new press release, of a very different nature: «After a careful evaluation, the Usd Lavagnese 1919 company communicates that today it has decided to terminate the employment relationship with Mister Alberto Ruvo. The club wishes to thank the coach for the work done so far and for his unforgettable return to Serie D, wishing him the best professional luck. Tuesday’s training will be directed by mister Vincenzo Ranieri while waiting to present the new coach shortly.”

In short, the company in via Riboli opted for a clear change. The team is in fifteenth place, with 15 points, but the ranking is still very short. Time to put it off, there’s still everything. —