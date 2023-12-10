Lavagna – Eight hundred years since the invention of the Nativity scene. Since Saint Francis had the intuition to stage the representation of the Nativity in Greccio, the tradition of the Nativity scene has experienced ups and downs and today resists the invasion of Babbi, elves and reindeer of Nordic origin and hyper-consumerist drift. In Lavagna, however, its just over 12 thousand inhabitants can count on three nativity scenes which, due to their characteristics, history and message, are more unique than rare. Let's start with Brunzin's nativity scene, the brilliant intuition of a group of friends, a little rough in appearance but with immeasurable humanity, authenticity and passion: Nanni Paggithe driving force of the “Friends of Brunzin”, Roberto Folli the artist, from whose hands hundreds of terracotta figurines were born, with the features of the inhabitants of the village and the entire small industrious army, who over the years has assembled, colored, cut, sewn, all the details of the reproduced miniature blackboard, every Christmas, in the gardens of the Torre del Borgo. After several years of absence, the administration managed to set up, inside Palazzo Franzoni, a portion of this original nativity scene, inaugurated yesterday morning, with enthusiasm and emotion, which will remain open to visitors until January 6th and, as in the tradition of Amici del Brunzin”, will serve to collect donations to be allocated partly to the Devoto Institute and partly to the Casa della Divina Provvidenza. The second Lavagnese nativity scene that deserves a special mention is the one created by Emilio Del Chericoin the headquarters of the Red Cross and now carried on by his son Danilo. A wonderful little rural world, with over a thousand characters, movements, changes in light, the flow of water regulated by nine invisible pumps and even an underground train, which suddenly appears from a small window, an authentic passion for the little ones, because the His wagons are always loaded with sweets. An infinite number of details built over the years by Mr Emilio, from the dry stone walls, to the gears, from the vegetables that grow in the gardens, to the (real) grapes hanging from the heroic vines of Liguria. The third nativity scene is ancient and valuable from an artistic point of view and is the one pampered and guarded by the Prior Stefano Piazze in the Oratory of the Holy Trinity. Made with the magnificent baroque figurines created by the famous sculptor Anton Maria Maragliano and partly by the sculptor from Lavagne Francesco Dallorso.