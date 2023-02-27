Blackboard – They would be fine 22 liters of methadone stolen from the clinic Sert of via Don Bobbio, in Lavagna. This was discovered this morning by the health workers of the center who had to redirect the people who came for therapy to Rapallo, to the headquarters in via Lamarmora.

The local carabinieri are investigating the case, who intervened after the discovery of the theft by the staff of the Asl 4 Chiavarese. The administrations of methadone, interrupted this morning, they should resume by the afternoon.

The possibility of commissioned theft is being investigated, to resell the substance on the illegal drug dealing market.