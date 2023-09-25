Lavagna – The events linked to the “Lavagna meets Ligurian authors” exhibition continue. Tomorrow the protagonist is the Genoese writer Bruno Morchio, who presents his latest book “The end is unknown”. The event is held at 5.30 pm in the Bini library in Piazza Ravenna and is promoted by the Department of Culture, in collaboration with the Fieschi Bookshop, the citizens’ reading groups, and Arciragazzi. Morchio, psychologist and psychotherapist, is a well-known author for numerous novels, the genre of which is defined as “noir”, and more precisely “Mediterranean noir”. He made his debut as a writer at the beginning of the 2000s, creating the ironic and disenchanted character of Bacci Pagano, a private investigator with unique traits, who wanders around the city of Genoa, protagonist of a series of gripping novels. Another undisputed protagonist of his books is undoubtedly the city of Genoa. The narrative themes that distinguish his work, immigration, prostitution, are also present in his latest book, whose title, as indicated in the warnings for the reader, refers to one of the most intriguing detective stories of the twentieth century “The end is known” by Geoffrey Holiday Hall. In this new novel, Morchio gives life to a new figure of investigator, Mariolino Migliaccio, thirty years old, “scotizzoso fottignin” without office and without license, passionate about jazz and old black and white films, with his own personal idea of ​​justice. The pages flow quickly and there will be twists and turns.