Chalkboard – Forest fire alarm. The first fire of the season broke out on Saturday at Saint Juliaa hilly locality in the Municipality of Board. A large area of ​​land covered by Mediterranean scrub was incinerated. What triggered the flames remains to be defined, but it is not excluded that it may have been the inattention of someone who was burning brushwood and was unable to manage the fire. Although the emergency area is not far from a restaurant and some houses, no house is in danger and no evacuations were necessary.

More than twenty people were involved in the extinguishment, which did not require aircraft. I’m at work at Saint Julia a team of seven firefighters from Chiavari with a tanker; seven firefighters from the forest fire department of Genoa with another tanker; seven firefighting volunteers; carabinieri and local police. The extent of the burnt area has not yet been calculated. It is not excluded that, once the emergency is over, the forest carabinieri can take care of the matter.