Lavagna – A 56-year-old man was seriously injured this morning in Lavagna after being hit by a bolt from a crossbow. After the first treatments on the spot from 118 and from the Lavagna Red Cross, the man was transported to the San Martino hospital in Genoa.

The precise dynamics of the incident, which the Carabinieri are investigating, have yet to be ascertained, but from a very first reconstruction it may have been the man himself who inflicted the blow on himself. It is not yet clear, however, whether it was an accident or a voluntary gesture.