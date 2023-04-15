Eugênio Aragão defended that the operation was bad for the fight against corruption and criticized the award-winning whistleblowing tool

Former Minister of Justice Dilma Rousseff (EN) Eugênio Aragão stated that the way Lava Jato was operated was “a great disservice to the fight against corruption”. The lawyer also criticized the legal institute of the plea bargain, comparing it to the instrument aimed at mafia or terrorist crimes in Italy, called plea bargain.

In the opinion of the former minister, rescuing the accusations that the former judge and –today senator– Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) and the former prosecutor, currently deputy, Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) leaked information, the way in which the Lava Jato investigation was carried out puts all work in check.

“Someone may file a criminal review and another may not. Unfortunately, hatred has spread [na condução da operação]. This is not common sense. A person with common sense will want to analyze with a cooler head what the magistrate did “he said in an interview with Mail Podcastfrom the newspaper Brazilian Mailreleased on Thursday (13.Apr.2023).

In addition, the minister argued that expansion of the award-winning delation for crimes that are not mafiosi or terrorists distorted the practice and its objectives.

“For me, a person who is arrested for reporting is being the victim of extortion. In Italy, collaboration was done by repentant people, at the risk of death. In Brazil, the fear is of the State, of the end of the destroyed reputation, with the intention of preserving the comfort of life”he said.

Aragão also commented on the responsibility of social networking platforms regarding the publication of users. According to him, it is necessary “guarantee freedom of expression for those who do not use violence”otherwise the risks are that well-intentioned people end up being silenced by those who “make use of this type of stratagem of oppression”.

“It is necessary to guarantee the rights of those who want to play within the rules and silence those who do not let democracy speak. Democracy needs to defend itself. So let them be prevented from participating in the democratic game.”, he stated. The former minister argues that, since platforms are content disseminators, they have responsibility.

Regarding the election of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for the next 2 ministers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Eugênio Aragão said he has a favorable scenario for a “very personal choice” of the petista, as well as for good decisions of the president regarding the substitutions.