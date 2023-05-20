Estadão Contenti

05/19/2023 – 20:05

A report by the Internal Affairs of the Federal Police (PF) points out that an illegal wiretap was used to listen to conversations by money changer Alberto Youssef while he was arrested at the corporation’s superintendence in Curitiba.

The document points out that the clandestine wiretap was active between March 17 and 28, 2014. The money changer’s defense is considering asking for Youssef’s accusation to be annulled. The information was disclosed earlier by the magazine Look.

The device was found by Youssef himself, when he was still in prison, which led to the opening of an internal investigation by the PF.

“What can be concluded, based on everything that was found in this investigation, is that there was, in fact, environmental recordings made in a custody cell”, says an excerpt from the investigation report, obtained by the Estadão.

The administrative investigation assigned federal police officer Dalmey Fernando Werlang to install the wiretap and collect the captured conversations. All without court authorization. He admitted that he placed the bug in the cell, but said he received orders from his superiors.
























