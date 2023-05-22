Estadão Contenti

05/21/2023 – 20:40

In his first sentence in Operation Lava Jato, Judge Eduardo Fernando Appio, from the 13th Federal Criminal Court of Curitiba, acquitted businessman Raul Schmidt Felippe Júnior in an action for passive corruption and money laundering.

The businessman was denounced by the task force as an operator of bribes to Petrobras employees. He was accused of intermediating payments in exchange for hiring Vantage Drilling, in 2009, to charter a drillship. The process has been running since 2015.

The judge argued that the complaint is based on evidence obtained irregularly by the Federal Public Ministry and, therefore, in Eduardo Appio’s assessment, the entire process would be contaminated.

“Evidence obtained illegally and illegitimately could not have been validated by a subsequent judicial decision. The criminal complaint could not even have been received in these terms and the federal judge in the case could not have legitimized, retroactively, evidence that was produced under the seal of complete illegality, ”he wrote.

The Lava Jato task force received, from international authorities, data on the businessman’s bank transactions in Monaco. The exchange of information was spontaneous and did not have judicial authorization.

“There are no informal means of judicial cooperation, even though the illustrious prosecutors of the MPF task force at the time of the facts illegally invested in true representatives of the Brazilian State, in what, pejoratively, was called the ‘Republic of Curitiba’ (because it is supposedly governed by codes and casuist interpretations)”, continues Eduardo Appio.

The judge concluded that the prosecutors violated evidence production rites and constitutional guarantees provided for in criminal proceedings.























