05/21/2023 – 7:32 pm

Judge Eduardo Fernando Appio, of the 13th Federal Criminal Court of Curitiba, rejected a request to remove him from proceedings arising from Operation Lava Jato.

A prosecutor from Ponta Grossa, in the interior of Paraná, filed the so-called petition of suspicion, an instrument used to change the judge in the case when there is suspicion of partiality.

In a decision this Saturday, 20, Appio said he was the victim of a ‘frivolous’ narrative. He also stated that the accusations against him are nothing more than ‘conjectures, of an absolutely generic nature, devoid of any evidence’.

“The arguments launched by the Ponta de Grossa Public Prosecutor do not present specific facts that allow the assessment of the supposed suspicion of this Judge for the analysis of the fact in question”, he wrote.

Judge Eduardo Appio took over in February the 13th Federal Criminal Court of Curitiba, which at the height of Lava Jato was commanded by today Senator Sérgio Moro. Photos: Disclosure/Federal Justice and JF Diorio/Estadão

The implosion of what’s left of the former Lava Jato

Understand the chronology of the arm wrestling that goes through former exponents of the investigation, such as Sérgio Moro and Deltan Dallagnol, and Judge Eduardo Appio, new responsible for the remaining processes of the operation in Curitiba

The decision also states that the prosecutor ignored the “most basic rules of urbanity and civility among federal authorities” and defamed his father’s memory. Appio is the son of former federal deputy Francisco Appio (PP-RS), who died in November last year, victim of a stroke.

“All in order to pressure this Federal Court, facing the sacred constitutional principles of the natural judge and all the guarantees of functional independence of the judges”, he argued.

Since taking over Lava Jato’s collection of cases, Eduardo Appio has changed the 13th Federal Criminal Court in Curitiba. He has moved remaining cases that were processed at a slow pace and began to antagonize with former names of the operation, such as Senator Sérgio Moro (União-PR) and impeached deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR).

Disaffected by Lava Jato’s architects, the judge ‘rescued’ chapter Tacla Duran – a former Odebrecht financial operator who claims to have been the target of extortion in the operation. Tacla Duran’s report put pressure on the task force, which has reached an auspicious stage.

Eduardo Appio inherited the remains of the former Lava Jato, criminal actions arising from the period in which the operation multiplied into 80 phases to arrest money changers, contractors, lobbyists and politicians. At its peak, Lava Jato fueled and boosted the culture of award-winning whistleblowing, a method that is now being questioned by jurists and legalist ministers.























