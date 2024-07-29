Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/29/2024 – 20:51

The 3rd Special Criminal Court of Brasília sentenced Walter Delgatti Neto to 10 months in prison on Monday, the 29th, for the crime of slander against former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In the action, Bolsonaro’s defense stated that the hacker lied when accusing him of wiretapping Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in his testimony at the January 8th CPI. When contacted, Delgatti’s defense said it will appeal the decision.

In his ruling, Judge Omar Dantas Lima considered that the materiality and authorship of the crime of slander were proven by the evidence presented during the trial and sentenced the hacker to 10 months and 20 days in prison. The judge considered that Delgatti acted with intent, that is, with the deliberate intention of slandering Bolsonaro, by making the false accusation in a public and highly visible context.

In addition to his detention, Delgatti was ordered to pay the costs of the case. The judge granted Delgatti the right to appeal while free, although he is already in prison for another case.

The hacker is being held in Araraquara (SP) as a result of the developments of an investigation that is looking into an alleged plan to hack into the Judiciary’s system. On April 23, he was reported, along with federal deputy Carla Zambelli, for hacking into the CNJ system, which included an arrest warrant for Alexandre de Moraes, signed by the judge himself.

In 2019, Delgatti Neto admitted to having hacked the cell phones of prosecutors from the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and then judge Sergio Moro, all from Operation Lava Jato.