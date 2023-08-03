admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/03/2023 – 7:03 am Share

“Vermelho” – nom de guerre of Walter Delgatti Neto, the hacker from Araraquara appointed as a key player in the intrigue that made explicit misconduct in the conduct of Operation Lava Jato – started to work directly with the Bolsonarist circle on the eve of the election of the year past and, as he said in a statement to the Federal Police, he participated in an unsuccessful attempt to invade the electronic voting system. The hacker said he was financed by federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) and suggested in his report that the attack was encouraged by then-president Jair Bolsonaro, with whom he met in person at the Alvorada Palace, the official residence of the Presidency.

Delgatti was arrested preventively by the PF this Wednesday, 2nd, on the charge of introducing in the electronic registers of the National Bank of Arrest Warrants – managed by the National Council of Justice (CNJ) – 11 release permits and a false arrest warrant, against Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

It was Moraes himself, also president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) who issued the arrest warrant against Delgatti. Search and seizure warrants were also issued against deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) and two other people, Zambelli’s advisors. The warrants were carried out at the deputy’s residence, in São Paulo, and at her office, in Brasília. Zambelli’s passport, two cell phones and a computer hard drive were seized.

‘Available’

In the testimony given on June 27, Delgatti reports having had contact with the deputy from September last year, when she sought him out – according to him, Zambelli’s interest was to find weaknesses in the voting system. From the following month, he began to receive payments “to be available” to the deputy. In October 2022, the first payment came, in the amount of R$ 3 thousand. The hacker said that the transfers were made by an advisor to the parliamentarian, “named Jean, by bank transfer and in cash, taken by the deputy’s driver, Renan”.

Afterwards, he received transfers via Pix of R$ 13,500 – R$ 10,500 sent by Renan César Silva Goulart, who would act as parliamentary assistant to the state deputy in São Paulo Bruno Zambelli, Carla’s brother, and former secretary of the parliamentary; and R$3,000 from Jean Hernani Guimarães Vilela, who has been Zambelli’s parliamentary secretary since May. Renan and Jean were also searched and apprehended and had their bank secrecy broken by order of Moraes.

According to Delgatti, it was Zambelli who wrote the false arrest warrant inserted in the BNMP. According to “Vermelho”, the deputy asked him that, if he did not manage to hack the ballot boxes, that he obtain “compromising conversations” from Alexandre de Moraes.

The hacker claimed that he exploited the CNJ platform to find a vulnerability and, when he managed to find a gateway, contacted Zambelli saying that he would be able to issue an arrest warrant in disfavor of Alexandre, as if the minister himself had authored the document.

According to the hacker, Zambelli “was excited”, wrote the text and sent it for him to publish. Delgatti claimed that he “made some changes, as the Portuguese was a little bad, and issued the arrest warrant and the blocking of values, in the exact amount of the fine applied to the PL” – R$ 22 million, due to the attack on the electronic voting machines .

Code

At the meeting at the Palácio da Alvorada, the then president would have asked Delgatti “if equipped with the source code, would I be able to hack the electronic ballot box”. The attempted invasion of the voting system did not succeed. The hacker reported that the access granted by the TSE was local – that is, it would be necessary to be in the Electoral Court premises to access the system. The statement records that he “could not break into the TSE, even after several attempts, as the source code of the electronic ballot box is not hosted on a computer with internet access, but is on an offline computer, external access is not possible”.

In a press conference after the operation, the deputy tried to disconnect former president Jair Bolsonaro from the case. “President Bolsonaro had absolutely nothing to do with this,” she said. She admits having hired Delgatti, but said that her function was to carry out services related to the parliamentarian’s social networks.

‘Vacato Jet’

When contacted by Zambelli, Delgatti was already well known to the police. He is appointed as responsible for the leak of conversations between former judge Sérgio Moro and members of the Public Ministry, in the case that became known as “Vaza Jato”. The messages showed that Moro (today a senator for União Brasil-PR) and the head of the Lava Jato task force, Deltan Dallagnol (a federal deputy who had been impeached) combined actions, an attitude that is not allowed by Brazilian law. Yesterday was the third time he was arrested for cybercrime. The first was in Operation Spoofing, originated by the leaks in Lava Jato. The second when he disobeyed the terms of his probation, which prevented him from using computers with internet access.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.