Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/17/2024 – 16:30

Dean of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Gilmar Mendes said that Operation Lava Jato “ended up as a true criminal organization”. Responsible for revealing the biggest corruption scandal in the country, the beginning of the operation turns ten years old this Sunday, 17th. For the minister, Lava Jato produced distortions in the legal and political system, leaving a “markedly negative” jump.

“I think Lava Jato did enormous harm to institutions,” said Mendes in an interview with Brazil Agency. “What did we learn? I would say in one sentence: you cannot fight crime by committing crimes. In fact, Lava Jato ended up as a true criminal organization, it was involved in a series of abuses by authorities, embezzlement of money, violation of a series of principles and all of this is completely regrettable”, he said.

Initially in favor of the Curitiba task force, the dean of the STF reconsidered his position over the last few years, becoming critical of the operation at the Court. Before that, however, he declared in November 2015 that the Lava Jato investigation had revealed “a model of corrupt governance, something that deserves the clear name of kleptocracy”. On the same occasion, Mendes attributed the crisis that was shaking the country at that time to the PT.

Lava Jato lost strength in 2018, when the then judge Sérgio Moro, who led the operation, accepted the invitation from Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who had just been elected president of the Republic, to take over the Ministry of Justice.

The political movement of the magistrate, who had condemned the then former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, excluding the PT member from that year's elections, opened space for speculation about his intentions.

In 2019, a new setback. Critics of the operation increased the tone of their questions after messages exchanged by prosecutors and Moro, accessed by a hacker, became public.

The content, revealed by the website The Intercept Brazilindicated a partnership between the then judge and prosecutors in conducting Lava Jato, a proximity that, in the opinion of Supreme Court ministers, violated the Constitution and basic rules of law.

In the interview with Brazil AgencyMendes also stated that he was convinced that the suspicious Lava Jato procedures were not just “a procedural irregularity”, but “a political movement”.

“Lava Jato was not a purely judicial operation, they created a task force and gained very large public support, media support. I have the impression that this media support also had an inhibitory effect on the Supreme Court”, said the dean.