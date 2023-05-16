President of BNDES said that operation had “decisive weight” to break companies that exported engineering services

The president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadantestated on Monday (May 15, 2023) that Lava Jato “destroyed” Brazilian companies instead of punishing the corrupt. According to him, the operation had “decisive weight” in the bankruptcy of companies that exported engineering services. The statements were given during an interview on the “Roda Viva” program on TV Cultura.