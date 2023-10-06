Prosecutor Rafael Vela, who leads the investigation team into the Lava Jato case in Peru, was suspended from his duties for eight and a half months for allegedly committing serious infractions by questioning a court decision in 2020 as part of the investigation against the right-wing leader Keiko Fujimori, daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000).

The local press reported this Friday (6) that the decision was taken by the National Public Prosecutor’s Office Control Authority, headed by provisional senior prosecutor Carlos Muñoz León, and includes a temporary suspension without pay for two “very serious” infractions and one “serious”.

The measure was taken following a complaint filed in May 2020 by judge Sonia Torres, who accused Vela of “having done [uso de] inappropriate and clearly offensive expressions” against her and other judges when she questioned the decision to revoke Keiko’s 15-month preventive detention in the Odebrecht case.

The resolution states that Vela “incurred in an act or omission that, without being a crime, seriously compromises the duties of his position” by commenting on “procedural aspects that were being carried out in an ongoing trial, in addition to interfering with the exercise of the functions of other State bodies”.

Prosecutor says he is a victim of “abuse and harassment”

In an interview with Canal N, Rafael Vela said he was a victim of intimidation and stated that he will appeal against the measure.

“We will not give in to abuse and harassment. It’s a systematic issue. Enough of the abuse, and it will not affect our resolve. Given this type of circumstance that we have already experienced with Pedro Chávarry [ex-procurador

geral do Peru] and with so many others who sought our way out, I will use all the mechanisms that the law provides to combat this abuse and arbitrariness”, he guaranteed.

Vela said that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) is aware of the matter and has requested information from the National Public Prosecutor’s Office Control Authority.

The prosecutor criticized the cut in his remuneration during the period in which he will be suspended. “With this measure, they seek to absolutely affect the dignity of the human being who performs a public function, which is being a prosecutor. The sanction does not just aim to suspend functions and affect investigations, what it seeks to do is affect the lives of those who investigate,” he said.

In the interview, Vela also said that provisional top prosecutor Carlos Muñoz León took office at the National MP Control Authority on Wednesday (4) and then imposed his suspension.

“So, we asked ourselves how he could analyze the entire process, even without listening to me. Because I have the right to be heard. He didn’t expect anything,” said Vela. (With EFE Agency)