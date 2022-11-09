For the Lava Jato casethe Peruvian prosecutor’s office has requested 35 years in prison for former President Alejandro Toledo. Prosecutor Diana Canchihuamán clarified that the former president is accused of crimes of collusion and money launderingfor which a third accusation related to section four of the Interoceanic Highway has been filed.

The Special Team of the Prosecutor’s Office for Odebrecht and Lava Jato cases He has also requested his disqualification and a payment of 1,359 days of fine, as well as preventive prison of 36 months for the former Peruvian president, for his former head of security, Avrahan Dan On and the former representative of the Brazilian construction company Camargo y Correa in Peru, Marcos de Moura Wanderley.

It is worth mentioning that two fiscal accusations already weigh on the former Peruvian president: one for 20 years and 6 months in prison, and the other for 16 years and 8 months in prison for the cases South Interoceanic Highwaysections two and three, and by the so-called Ecoteva case.

Lima has asked the United States for the extradition of the former Peruvian president to answer for the charges attributed to him in the framework of these two cases. While a California state judge, Thomas Hixson, has seized both Toledo’s diplomatic passport and that of his wife.

The judicial authorities of USA They made that decision due to the possibility that the former Peruvian president and his wife could travel to another country to evade justice.