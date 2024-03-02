Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/03/2024 – 9:19

Back in the Judiciary after 18 years of political life, the recently sworn-in minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Flávio Dino debuted the week in his new position with votes in cases on Operation Lava Jato, the January 8 attacks, the bond between delivery drivers and app companies, a bribery case between a lawyer and a Federal Court panel, “electoral leftovers” and a labor conviction against Petrobrás.

Dino inherited the collection of 340 cases that were under the reporting of retired minister Rosa Weber, who left the Supreme Court when she reached 75 years old, the maximum age allowed by the Court.

This amount comprises 235 cases that began processing directly at the STF and another 105 appeals – that is, those that came from other courts or tribunals. The “inheritance” represents 1.3% of the Supreme Court’s general collection, which has 25,242 cases in progress.

'Uberization'

In his first vote, on Monday the 26th, the minister accompanied rapporteur Edson Fachin and was in favor of the general repercussion of the judgment on the employment relationship between workers and delivery and transport platforms, such as Uber, Rappi, Cabify and iFood .

There is still no value judgment on the topic. What the STF is deciding is the scope of the decision that has yet to be taken. In Dino's opinion, the decision should apply to all processes with the same theme. If this occurs, it could set an important precedent regarding relations between drivers and apps, and more than 10,000 actions could be affected.

Bribe

On Tuesday, the 27th, Dino voted to continue an action that accuses a lawyer of money laundering and exploitation of prestige. This was the first occasion that brought Dino and Cristiano Zanin together in person, the two appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the current term. In their first meeting, their votes differed from each other.

The trial, which is being held in secret, was tied 2-2, with votes from Zanin and Luiz Fux, rapporteur, for the criminal action to be closed. Dino broke the tie following the vote of colleagues Alexandre de Moraes and Cármen Lúcia, two of his sponsors for nomination to the STF, for the continuation of the action.

The case involves the suspicion that the lawyer operated to buy decisions from magistrates at the Federal Regional Court of the 5th Region (TRF-5), based in Pernambuco, in favor of a former director of the Institute of Weights and Measures of Rio Grande do Norte (Ipem-RN).

Petrobras

Also on Tuesday, the STF formed a majority to maintain a decision that annulled a labor conviction against Petrobras worth R$37.8 billion. The judgment of oil workers' appeals against the decision was carried out in the First Panel, made up of five ministers. Dino followed the vote of the rapporteur, Moraes, and Cármen Lúcia, in favor of the state-owned company.

January 8th

Again following Moraes, Dino fully followed the rapporteur's vote in the criminal actions of January 8, to sentence 15 defendants to sentences ranging from 14 to 17 years in prison.

With the vote, the minister adheres to the harshest trend in the trials involving the episode of the attack on the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília, and the tendency is for the penalties to become more severe. Since Minister Rosa Weber's retirement, due to lack of majority, sentences had been established in a middle ground, slightly lower than proposed by the rapporteur.

Car wash

This week, the minister also gave his first opinion in a case involving Operation Lava Jato. Dino voted to deny the request of former President of the Chamber Eduardo Cunha, who intends to drag an investigation into bribes allegedly paid by Odebrecht to the former parliamentarian to the Electoral Court.

The investigation involving Cunha was opened in the wake of allegations from Odebrecht executives, who reported an alleged payment of R$20 million to the former president of the Chamber – in addition to millionaire bribes to other deputies and senators. Like Dino, minister Dias Toffoli accompanied the rapporteur. Zanin declared himself unable to judge the case.

'Electoral surpluses' and PSB

Dino voted in favor of an action that would favor his former party, the PSB, with changes to the rules on the distribution of “electoral leftovers” in the Legislative Branch. By majority, the Court decided that the new rules should only apply to future elections, and will not be retroactive to the 2022 elections.

Moraes, Gilmar Mendes, Toffoli and Kassio Marques had the same understanding as Dino. If the action were granted by the Supreme Court, the party to which Dino was affiliated until the 21st, one day before taking office as STF minister, would gain an additional seat in the Chamber.

Graduation for judicial technician

This week, Dino also formed a majority with Cármen, Moraes, Zanin, Toffoli and the rapporteur, Fachin, to reject a direct action of unconstitutionality (ADI) filed by the National Association of Judicial Analysts and the Federal Public Ministry (Anajus), against the law that requires graduation for a career as a judicial technician.

Monocratic decisions

To date, Dino has made three monocratic decisions. One of them, suspending the court decisions that ordered the seizure and blocking of assets and values ​​of the Pará State Sanitation Company (Cosanpa). In another, he granted the request of the National Association of Attorneys of the States and the Federal District (Anape) to join as amicus curiae in the action that questions the constitutionality of the Single Legal Regime for Civil Public Servants of the State of Rondônia.

The minister also rejected a request that sought the suspension of payment of legal costs filed by Marcellus Glaucus Gerassi Parente, regarding the process that involves a fight over inheritance and that puts a billion-dollar enterprise in the Paulista region at risk.