A new mouth launching lava 900 meters from the main one and seven new earthquakes with magnitudes between 2.3 and 3.8. These new chapters in the volcanic activity on the Canary Island of La Palma – the first eruption began on Sunday – have increased the tension in the population. Lava has already consumed at least 166 homes, according to the situation analysis at 6:00 this Tuesday from Copernicus, the Earth observation program of the European Union. The president of the Cabildo de La Palma, Mariano Hernández Zapata, has said on Spanish Television that the forecast is that “double or triple” could be lost. The latest events led to the eviction of another 40 homes in the municipality of El Paso early Monday night.

More information

Until the early hours of this Tuesday the lava had spread over 103 hectares. The new eruptive mouth has forced the preventive eviction of between 150 and 200 residents of the Tacande neighborhood (El Paso). The lava is gradually approaching the town of Todoque (1,300 inhabitants), in Los Llanos de Aridane, as explained by the mayor of the municipality, Noelia García. “It is an imminent risk,” he said. The residents of this town have already been evacuated. It is, more or less, halfway between the area of ​​the first eruption (Cumbre Vieja) and the sea. A ship from the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO) travels to the Canary Island to study the possible effects of the arrival of lava into the water.

So far 5,600 residents have been evacuated, according to sources from the Canary Islands Government, including many who have lost their homes forever. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced on Monday the commitment that “they will not be financially damaged”, although they do suffer emotional losses. The effects of the lava have so far affected between 300 and 400 farms, especially bananas. At the end of Monday, more than 400 heads of goats were evacuated, in addition to some pigs and cattle. The animals have been transferred to a safe area authorized by the council.

The Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan) confirmed on Monday night that the speed of the lava flow seems to have slowed down (300 meters per hour, compared to 700 in the early hours of Monday) and it is unknown when it will reach the sea or even if, eventually, it will slow down along the way. In any case, the Maritime Captaincy has extended the exclusion radius to two nautical miles and it is recalled that the area cannot be accessed for security reasons. The specialized institute estimates that the volcano emits between 7,997 and 10,665 tons of sulfur dioxide (SO₂) per day into the atmosphere.

Firefighters near the area through which the lava advances on the island of La Palma, this Monday. Samuel Sanchez

These emissions were reinforced this Monday night with the opening of a new mouth of the eruption in Tacande, 900 meters from the main one in Cumbre Vieja. It was accompanied by a 3.8 magnitude seismic movement, which was felt in other municipalities, such as Los Llanos de Aridane, El Paso, Breña Alta or Santa Cruz de La Palma. The population also noticed another earthquake that took place at night, of magnitude 3. And, in addition, the National Geographic Institute (IGN) has reported two other earthquakes that the citizens of the island would not have felt.

While the lava advances, the administrations try to continue life on La Palma in areas that are not threatened. The appearance of the new eruptive mouth has forced the council to close several of the island’s main arteries, especially LP 2 near Tajuya (El Paso, an area preferred by residents to admire the volcano), restrictions on the LP-3. La Cumbre and other minor roads such as those that lead to towns such as Todoque (LP 211); Tacande (LP-212); o Tazacorte-La Laguna (LP-215). The Pevolca, in any case, has indicated that the basic services, telecommunications and power lines work “for the moment normally”, although the continuity of the irrigation water supply is of concern. Air and maritime traffic has not been interrupted.