In 1706, a terrible eruption on the island of Tenerife devastated the town of Garachico when the tongue of lava reached its streets. On that occasion, the lava from the Trevejos volcano, divided into seven languages, took a day and a half to reach the sea. It is the same estimate that technicians currently make for lava flows, Vicente Soler, a CSIC volcanologist, recalls now: “It is expected to arrive tonight, so it would take a day and a half to reach the sea as in 1706. It is a reasonable estimate ”. The president of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, confirmed in a press conference of the authorities: “It is foreseeable that around 8:00 p.m. the lava will reach the coast.”

More information

“The emission flow is constant, and as the lava moves further down that plain downhill, it slows down, because it increases its viscosity and opens up forming a fan of lava that slows its advance”, explains Soler, expert of the crisis committee of The Palm. The basalt tongue, at more than a thousand degrees of temperature, slows down as it expands, but it also becomes more destructive as its front part widens. Soler calculates that the lava is now advancing at 300 meters per hour, slower than the 700 meters per hour initially calculated along with the eruptive cones. But it all depends on the flow being constant and what it finds in its path.

Map showing the probable direction that the lava flows of La Palma will follow. IGN / EFE / IGN

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) has carried out mathematical models to calculate the places through which these flows will advance, depending on the parameters of the lava and the characteristics of the terrain. With this map, the scientists try to facilitate the work of Civil Protection, pointing out the most probable routes, as explained by the director of the IGN Central Geophysical Observatory, Carmen López: “The area of ​​maximum probability of being affected by lava flows is known. ”.

However, these calculations have been made from the nine eruptive mouths, from two different fissures, which have already opened, according to López. But the scientists do not rule out that new fissures could open, that the flow changes or, although less likely, that new eruptions are generated at another point. For now, a cone has taken center stage. López explains that, upon reaching the surface, the magma seeks an exit and “can appear at different emission points, but the mechanism is the same. It would not be another eruption, but it is not ruled out that other emission points or other small fractures may arise ”.

“It is not ruled out that other emission points or other small fractures may arise” Carmen López, director of the IGN Central Geophysical Observatory

For Soler, this fact is still difficult to pin down, because as the volcanic cone increases “the pressure increases and a new mouth in another remote point cannot be ruled out.” However, he opines: “The most expected thing is that no.” At the moment, the eruption is behaving according to the expected script, with these two fissures 200 meters apart. This type of fissure eruption generates several aligned cones that release magma at the same time, but in a chaotic way, which can cause changes in its shape. Some may lose strength and fade, others may take center stage and cover the others. “The Teneguía volcano remained with a stable eruption like the one we see now, with nine mouths first, then two and finally only one. It could be repeated, ”says Soler.

However, experts do not dare to rule out the other more worrisome scenario, that of San Juan in 1949. According to Stavros Meletlidis, a researcher at the IGN in La Palma, that year several different mouths emerged, well separated from each other at different points of the the island. “It is still not possible to put the label on whether this volcano is like Teneguía or like San Juan,” warns Meletlidis. “Everything can change very quickly,” he adds. Until now it has followed the pattern of the Canarian volcanoes, with a lower first energy phase than expected and with few gases. For Soler, the San Juan hypothesis cannot be ruled out, which surprised with a new magma explosion at another point on the island, pouring lava to the east and west, although at this time it does not seem likely.

The first calculations suggest that the volcano has about 17 or 20 million cubic meters of lava, less than half of the 43 million that Teneguía emitted.

For now, the first estimates suggest that the volcano has about 17 or 20 million cubic meters of lava, less than half of the 43 million that Teneguía emitted, but it is a very preliminary estimate that needs to be revised. “That value must be updated. If in two or three days the deformation of the volcano stops growing, slows down a bit, stabilizes, we can make a more precise calculation. As long as the deformation continues to grow and there is a source of lava, it is like speculating ”, warns Soler. Meletlidis agrees that “it is not a bag”, but a calculation from the deformation, “but there may be something further down.”

Regarding the duration of the eruption, for López “it is not expected to be very short.” “It has to be corroborated with data, but the feeling is that the eruption has enough material, intensity and magma to last more than a few days, weeks. But I could not tell you if many weeks or a few weeks, you have to analyze it continuously ”, acknowledges the IGN expert. Sulfur dioxide samples are being taken from the volcano to be able to calculate when it begins to lose strength, when these values ​​fall.

The moment in which the evacuated residents can return to their lands is still too early to consider, as long as the eruption is still alive, but once it is finished, several parameters will have to be measured. Initially, the chances of it happening again. In addition, it will be taken into account if there are possible future eruptive centers and what is the concentration of dangerous gas emissions in the area, and it will not be allowed as long as the parameters are not harmless.

You can write to us javier@esmateria.com and follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.