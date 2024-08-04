Home page World

From: Kilian Bauml

Press Split

Mount Etna is once again revealing its threatening nature. Sicily, especially the island’s capital Catania, is feeling the effects of the eruptions.

Catania – With a height of 3324 meters, Mount Etna in Italy is the largest active volcano in Europe. In recent months, seismic activity has been observed around the volcano. However, this has now reached a new peak, as the volcano is said to have broken out twice in 48 hours. This is reported by several media outlets, including ntvPictures and videos of the ash clouds have already been shared on social media and show the extent of the eruptions.

Mount Etna erupts: Volcano causes chaos and restrictions in Sicily

The island of Sicily in particular is feeling the effects of the eruption clearly – including its capital, Catania. One post is headlined: “Catania covered in ash from Etna eruption”. It goes on to point out that “Residents must expect restrictions.” The airport has already had to accept significant restrictions in its operations. The airport operator announced on its website on Sunday that part of the airport is currently completely closed. This is not the first time that the airport in Sicily has had to close due to a volcanic eruption.

Europe’s largest active volcano erupts – pictures show lava explosions over Mount Etna View photo gallery

Every year, millions of people use the airport to spend their holidays on the island. The Mediterranean island is a popular destination for visitors from all over the world. This year, however, an extreme heatwave in southern Europe has already led to tourists being turned away from the Italian islands.

Sicily is struggling with the consequences of the volcanic eruptions of Etna

Etna was responsible for a rare natural phenomenon, but the volcanic island has been under red alert for weeks. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Italy (INVG) even reported a lava flow and a cloud of ash being emitted from Etna on Sunday morning. The wind is carrying the ash mainly towards the east and southeast. (kiba/AFP)