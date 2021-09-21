The lava from the La Palma volcano is about to reach the sea, its natural outlet. The River mouth magma in the ocean is a phenomenon that worries the authorities because its reaction with salt water causes toxic clouds. For this reason, the Civil Protection device will be intensified at that time, because “it can generate explosions and emission of harmful gases,” according to the crisis committee (Pevolca). Last night the Maritime Captaincy extended the exclusion perimeter into the sea, parallel to the coast, from two nautical miles, which goes from Puerto Naos in the south to Las Viñas beach (Tazacorte) in the north. By land, the security forces will prevent access to the area.

Photogallery: The eruption of the volcano on La Palma

