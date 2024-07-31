L’Autre Chose closes its doors

Very bad end for L’Autre Chose, a Marche-based company founded in 1959 that produces women’s clothing, accessories and footwear, already in liquidationof which the Sator of Matteo Arpe and his fund own 95% while the remaining 5% belongs to the creative director Nicolò Beretta, founder of Giannico, the other owned brand.

A few days ago, in fact, Sara Marzialetti, delegated judge of the court of Fermo, accepted the appeal presented by the Revenue Agency which he opposed the rescue through full liquidation agreement, declared the company bankrupthas appointed Roberto Nicolai as a professional, summoning the creditors on October 25th for the examination of the passive status.

The bankruptcy ruling follows the liquidation that had been requested by the company itself because the sole director Stefano Palmieri explained to the shareholders that the drastic decision was taken because “the planned sale of the entire operating company, a sale that was essential for the recovery of the company and which had been the basis of the continuity agreement plan filed on 1 June 2022, did not take place”. The agreement, aimed at saving the 70 jobs, had been authorised by the same court.

The latest balance sheet of L’Autre Chose closed in March 2023 highlighted a negative net worth of over 14 million euros and 15.2 million in debt against revenues of just over 2 million. Arpe entered the capital more than ten years ago (2013) and then gradually acquired the shares of the Boccaccini family.