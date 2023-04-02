Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) wants to legalize cannabis, but has to overcome a number of hurdles. © dpa/Kay Nietfeld//Imago//ingimage (montage)

Cannabis legalization stands and falls with the uncertain legal situation. Will the traffic light project fail before it really begins? Minister Lauterbach may have to reschedule.

Munich – In the coalition agreement, the traffic light agreed on the “controlled sale of cannabis to adults for recreational purposes”, but a year and a half after the federal election, the project is stagnating. Legalization architect Karl Lauterbach is nonetheless optimistic – and intends to present a concrete draft law soon and adjust the previous key issues paper. Cannabis entrepreneur Niklas Kouparanis outlines at Merkur.de the possible scenarios. Germany has three options.

Cannabis option A) full legalization in Germany

In this “big solution” the Federal Republic legalizes nationwide, as originally planned. In this case, recreational use would be allowed without any time limit. This means that the federal government passes a corresponding law with its majority in the Bundestag and thus legalizes cannabis consumption. Kouparanis, who has built several cannabis companies and is currently active in the medical cannabis space, describes this scenario as an “all-in solution” — with certain risks.

The problem: the uncertain legal situation. “The probability is very high that an EU member state or the EU Commission will sue Germany before the European Court of Justice.” It is difficult to predict how the decision will then be made. The ECJ has simply not yet dealt with a comparable case.

Cannabis option B) Smoking weed for science

In this case, the federal government would make a kind of scientific study out of cannabis legalization. “One could legalize despite European and international treaties, if it were allowed within the framework of a social science pilot project,” says Kouparanis. However, consumers would then also have to actively participate, for example they might have to fill out questionnaires. With the data available after this study, one could then convince the EU. At least that is the theory, which depends on different interpretations of the current legal situation.

A similar project is currently underway in the Netherlands. in one government-sponsored experiment coffee shops in 10 cities will be allowed to sell only legally produced marijuana for four years. The licenses have already been issued, and legally produced and distributed cannabis is to be sold for the first time in the fall. The goal is to see if this can push back the black market. An argument that advocates of legalization like to use. Kouparanis emphasizes that rural areas in Germany should not be neglected. “Otherwise we will move the illegal market from the city to the country.” Only with a comprehensive test field can one also collect sufficient and correct data.

Niklas Kouparanis built several cannabis companies and is currently active in the field of already legalized medicinal cannabis. He is CEO of the Bloomwell Group. © Bloomwell Group/fkn

Cannabis Option C) Decriminalization + Social Clubs

In the case of decriminalization, the cultivation, possession and consumption of cannabis is partially permitted or prosecuted less severely. Some EU countries such as Malta or Portugal rely on this model. The left submitted a motion to the Bundestag in October. Adults should grow up to three cannabis plants and be allowed to own up to 30 grams. The request was rejected. Critics argue that this will not crowd out the black market. “Decriminalization can only be done in the same breath as legalization,” says Kouparanis.

Under Cannabis Social Clubs is understood as a kind of association in which one can become a member. The club supplies its members with cannabis products from its own cultivation. Since the club does not make a profit, the costs are significantly cheaper than on the black market. This model is available in Spain and Malta. “But that would also be a step in the wrong direction for me,” says Kouparanis. “It would be comparatively easy to introduce, but it misses the point we are making of legalization.” There are open questions, such as self-cultivation or the supply in places where there are no such clubs.

Overall, the entrepreneur proposes a parallel approach: “Two years of pilot project, collect scientific data and try option A at the same time.”

Cannabis expert opinion from the Netherlands: “I hope this is the joker Mr. Lauterbach has up his sleeve”

Lauterbach’s biggest opponent of legalization is the Union, which is strictly against relaxing cannabis, especially in Bavaria. In the past six months, for example, the CSU has submitted two independent reports, according to which the planned legalization of leisure time breaks current EU and international law. Industry experts and entrepreneurs criticize that these CSU analyzes did not bring any new insights. In essence, however, even they cannot answer the legal question unequivocally. They currently rely primarily on one Study by the University of Nijmegenaccording to which the legalization is legally tenable with restrictions.

According to the Dutch researchers, legalization is possible when a state “sincerely believes and convincingly argues that through this system it can implement individual and public health, public safety and/or prevent violent crime more effectively than it can on the prohibitive approach to recreational cannabis”. This means that the complicated legal hurdles could possibly be circumvented. Kouparanis sees room for interpretation for the federal government. “I hope that’s the joker Mr. Lauterbach has up his sleeve.” So at least option B would be legally conceivable.

The Ministry of Health says that they are aware of the difficult legal situation, but will find a solution. Lauterbach himself is already optimistic. He had received very good feedback from the EU Commission, he said on March 14. “We are now also using them to develop the new proposals.” Lauterbach wants to revise the key issues paper presented in October and present it “in the next few weeks”. Results are expected in mid-April.

The minister did not give any details. However, the proposal will conform to European law and achieve the goals of the federal government. These included, for example, less drug-related crime and more youth protection. Adults should have easier access to clean products. In addition, the state could benefit financially from tax revenues. Bavaria’s leader of the Green Party, Katharina Schulze, emphasized Munich Mercury as well as personal responsibility. Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) countered: “It has nothing to do with personal responsibility if people should no longer eat meat but are allowed to smoke weed.” Read the entire debate on cannabis legalization here. (as)