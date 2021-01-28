The polls are falling rapidly. The long lockdown does not seem to contain the incidence values ​​sufficiently. Politicians seem at a loss. What to do?

Subject at “Maischberger. the week” again corona : Is politics following the right strategy? How long are the restrictions still reasonable?

again : Is politics following the right strategy? How long are the restrictions still reasonable? Lauterbach warns of corona mutations: “Nobody expected that.”

warns of corona mutations: “Nobody expected that.” Habeck to the allegations that his party was going on a cuddle course Chancellor Angela Merkel – that’s “stupid”.

Munich – Claus Strunz is at “Maischberger. the week” in the first, hard criticism of the Chancellor can hardly be stopped. The government is currently looking for scapegoats, Strunz gets upset and says: “After work beer drinkers” and “knitting groups”, “skiers” or the “young people”. These are “all scapegoats that distract from the fact that there is actually someone responsible: the government”.

The “Bild” journalist questions the government’s strategy and, in view of the current falling polls (54 percent are dissatisfied, according to dimap), this probably comes from the soul of many Germans: “Politics seems to me like you have three or four wrong-way drivers and you block it entire road network in Germany, ”says Strunz and sings the mantra lack of protection concepts for vulnerable groups. Strunz: Instead of constantly increasing the “dose of the drug lockdown”, “you could at some point ask whether it is the right drug”.

The colleague from the public service program, Eva Schulz, objects that Merkel often wanted the right thing, but when it came to implementing it Federal-state conferences, failed and she had “little to say”. Strunz laughs: “She won’t like to hear that. The Chancellor who has little to say. ”

“Maischberger. the week “- these guests discussed with:

Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach (SPD) – Member of the Bundestag

– Member of the Bundestag Robert Habeck (Alliance 90 / The Greens) – Party leader

– Party leader Prof. Dr. Hendrik Streeck – Director of the Institute for Virology and HIV Research at the Medical Faculty of the University of Bonn

Director of the Institute for Virology and HIV Research at the Medical Faculty of the University of Bonn Claus Strunz – Member of the “Bild” editorial team

– Member of the “Bild” editorial team Eva Schulz – Journalist for the public social media channel “funk”

– Journalist for the public social media channel “funk” Cherno Jobatey – TV presenter and author at “Focus Online”

Lauterbach warns Maischberger of vaccine-resistant corona mutations

So much for the search for a scapegoat – the Strunz initially criticized himself. Maischberger leads over to their most explosive conversation duet – Lauterbach vs. Streeck – The virologists have been in the headlines since the Corona crisis due to controversial opinions. Especially Streeck got under the hashtag in the past few weeks #diemitstreeck its fat away properly. The studio guests seemed more likely Lauterbach the worse status to have, involuntarily caused derisive laughs several times.

Maischberger starts the conversation with a look back at the current situation. A third star virologist has a say: Christian Drosten warned last Friday of up to 100,000 infected people per day in the summer. Lauterbach feeds the horror scenario and goes one better: “It can new pandemic with the current mutants from England, South Africa or Brazil. ”More contagious than the currently prevailing coronavirus – and more resistant. Lauterbach explains: “The virus learns better to spread. And that was not expected up to now. ”And further:“ It may be that we end up with mutations that we can no longer vaccinate against. ”

Lauterbach and Streeck meet at Maischberger for a dispute

Virologist Streeck holds against that Mutations in viruses are absolutely common: “This is evolution in the making, Charles Darwin would be delighted.” And be part of it corona was absolutely to be expected. It would be desirable now, so Streeck further, “to work with the scalpel instead of the hammer” and calls for more investigations into the spread. Streeck: “I think you can handle the virus well if you are careful.” In his institute – despite working with pathogens – not one employee has been infected.

At which point the health system reaches its limits has not yet been researched enough, says Streeck. The SPD health expert contradicts: “1.1 percent of those infected die, 1,000 per day. To be honest, I don’t care how many intensive care beds we have. ”Why the population’s support for the government course is currently decreasing, wants Maischberger know about Lauterbach. He pushes the “buck” EU commission and screwing up vaccine purchases. And formulates a sentence that Strunz then chooses as the quote of the evening: “The EU is morally right, and AstraZeneca is legally right.” Strunz: “That says it all.”

Habeck criticism at “maischberger. die week “because of a cuddle course with the Chancellor

change to Habeck. He should justify himself because of the accusation that Greens would be on a cuddle course to the CDU walk. As a quasi test that this is not the case, Habeck should – according to statements about Trump, Xi and Johnson – now also say something about Merkel. Habeck replied obediently: “Ms. Merkel tries to hold the strings in her hand and would like federalism to work better.” Criticism looks different. Habeck counters: To only say “hott” on principle when the government says “hü” is “stupid”, according to Habeck, “I don’t feel like that”.

Habeck currently sees the threat elsewhere: emancipation and progress – “progress” – would overwhelm people and even cause hatred. “That is a dilemma,” said Habeck, and he predicts: “We will have a two-part society.” He warns: “We have to recognize that we are living in an era of fundamentalism.” It is time to rebuild society think. Habeck: “Not just repair, but make new.” How that should work, he leaves open …

Conclusion of the Maischberger talk

This talk deserves a “trigger” warning at the beginning. Bad news followed another. Perplexed government, one Lockdown strategy which proves to be ineffective, lack of vaccine, massively increasing dissatisfaction in the population, the danger of a division in society and then that Virus mutationsagainst which any vaccination is powerless. It looks bleak on the Corona front. Nevertheless, there was a laugh in between – even if, it seemed, as a method against tension. (Bernd Pipo)

In Germany there are signs of the extension of the corona lockdown despite the falling number of Covid 19 cases. The mutation breaks out in a day care center in Baden-Württemberg. The news ticker.