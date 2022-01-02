Home page politics

divide

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is concerned about the Omikron variant. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

The Omikron corona variant is spreading extremely quickly. But the train for unvaccinated people has not left, says Health Minister Lauterbach.

Berlin – Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) is “very, very concerned” about the unvaccinated because of the Omikron wave in the pandemic.

In the “Bild am Sonntag” he once again appealed to people to get vaccinated against corona. “Many unvaccinated people have the feeling that the train has left for them anyway. That’s not true! ”The first vaccination drastically reduces the risk of death after just 14 days. “By increasing the number of first vaccinations, we can effectively reduce the number of corona deaths in the Omikron wave,” he said.

Omikron is significantly more contagious

Studies have shown that Omikron spreads much faster than the Delta variant of the virus, but that Omikron also causes slightly less severe cases. “But that’s not the all-clear for older people who have not been vaccinated,” said Lauterbach. The minister also once again called for masks to be worn. “The viral load of the infected is lower with Omikron, which is why masks work better. We should definitely wear a mask when we meet other people. ”This applies in particular to teaching. “Wearing the masks consistently in schools is an absolute must for all classes,” he said. dpa