Home page politics

Of: Patrick Freiwah

Split

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) at a Bundestag debate in Berlin in early July. © Political Moments/Imago

New school closures due to Corona are not an issue, Karl Lauterbach asserts. The Minister of Health also commented on a fourth vaccination.

Berlin – After more than two years of the corona pandemic, the danger does not seem to have been completely banned in Germany either. However, school closures should be taboo for future protective measures, explained Karl Lauterbach. This possibility “will no longer exist”, the Federal Minister of Health told the ARD.

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) had previously rejected school closures. The two department heads of the Federal Government are currently working on the new Infection Protection Act – the current regulations expire at the end of September 2022. Lauterbach doesn’t think it’s a good thing when reports are made from ongoing negotiations. In the question of school closures, however, he wanted to make an exception, said the SPD politician. According to him, talks about the new Infection Protection Act would “soon be concluded”.

Corona autumn: Lauterbach promises a “good package” – it’s also about vaccines

As Karl Lauterbach explains, “a very good package” is being put together for the fall. “We will really have what we need,” said the German Minister of Health. In addition to the containment measures, this also included updating the vaccination strategy and better data collection in the hospitals. Lauterbach explained that he is working “intensively” on the pandemic policy and has therefore not taken any vacation so far.

He also assumes that vaccines adapted to the new corona variants will be available at the beginning of autumn 2022. The SPD politician told ARD that there had been delays here. “But the good news is: They are coming.” In this way, the risk of corona infection can be “significantly” reduced, the Minister of Health asserts.

The 59-year-old also commented on a sensitive issue: When asked when corona vaccines would be available for children under the age of five, Lauterbach referred to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). He cannot say when they will make an approval decision, but he hopes that this will happen “quickly”. So far, there are only approved corona vaccines in the EU for people over the age of five.

Fourth corona vaccination? According to Lauterbach not necessary for every citizen

In addition, the Social Democrat commented on the question in which case a fourth corona vaccination would make sense at all. Here the impression was created that he generally recommends such a second booster vaccination for younger people, which generated massive criticism – including from Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP).

As Lauterbach explained, however, this was a “misrepresentation” of his opinion. The Minister of Health explains that it only makes sense in certain cases for people under 60, especially if they have “a lot of contacts”.

A top Munich expert recently commented to us on whether a fourth corona vaccination would make sense. He answered other pressing questions. (PF/AFP)