The SPD health expert and physician Karl Lauterbach will be working as a vaccination doctor in a Leverkusen vaccination center at the end of next week and will receive the vaccine from Astrazeneca.

“Like all members of the vaccination center, I will of course be vaccinated with Astrazeneca,” he told Tagesspiegel. “We want to make a clear commitment to Astrazeneca there too, it is a safe and good vaccine.”

In view of the skepticism about the vaccine, he turned against the fact that the sequence of vaccinations should be changed or initially only vaccinated on volunteers. “That would mean that the largest risk groups, including doctors and nurses under 65, are at risk for longer.”

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had also emphasized that when it was his turn in the next few months, he would be vaccinated with the vaccine from Astrazeneca.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission to use the vaccine only for under 65-year-olds “has obviously damaged the vaccine, many unjustifiably see it as a second-class vaccine,” criticized Lauterbach. “We should only continue to vaccinate the under 65s with the Astrazeneca vaccine.”

[Mehr zum Thema: Immunologe fordert, Impfstoffe besser zu nutzen – „Wir sollten uns auf die Erstimpfungen konzentrieren“]

In order to make faster progress with vaccination in view of the mutations and a possible third wave and to protect the elderly more quickly, Lauterbach makes an unusual suggestion: “We should instead consider the following: From the 14th day after the first dose of Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna the protection is around 92 percent. It is extremely unlikely that protection will drop in the weeks thereafter. One could therefore consider starting the second dose after six or twelve weeks, ”said Lauterbach.

“That would then protect many more people from the largest risk groups and could save thousands of lives in Germany.”