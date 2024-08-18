Home policy

Lauterbach warns of a shortage of doctors and nurses in eastern Germany. Skilled workers from abroad are needed – but the rise of the AfD is an obstacle.

Berlin – Ahead of the state elections in East Germany, politicians from the established parties are warning against the policies of right-wing populists. The AfD can hope for record results in the elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg, which is probably due in part to its positions on immigration and asylum policy.

That this could have consequences is evident in many areas – particularly evident wherever staff is needed, and this staff must increasingly come from abroad. This week, the German Economic Institute (IW) reported on the concerns of business leaders who fear that foreign skilled workers will stay away due to the rise of the AfD. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) is now warning that this could apply not only to the economy but also to the health sector.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach warns of far-reaching consequences of the AfD’s rise in East Germany. (Archive photo) © Tobias Schwarz/AFP

Lauterbach warns on X of shortage of doctors – and points to AfD problem in East Germany

The 61-year-old posted on the short message service X (formerly Twitter). Lauterbach shared an article by Mirror about the IW survey and commented that in the East there would be “a completely different problem with the shortage of doctors and nurses.” The reason for this is the lack of places to study medicine in Germany, which makes it increasingly necessary to recruit doctors from abroad. But, according to Lauterbach, they “thank you” when it comes to AfD strongholds.

An overview of the current supply situation and an impending shortage was provided in the spring by the news portal T-OnlineThe published an analysis based on data from the Federal Institute for Research on Building, Urban Affairs and Spatial Development, and integrated interactive mapsThis showed that as of 2022, most of the districts with particularly few doctors per 10,000 inhabitants were in the west – especially in North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse and Baden-Württemberg. However, the future prospects are also bleak in the East.

Medical training: Federal states in eastern Germany want to change rules

This is also due to the demographic change that is expected in the coming years: a significantly higher number of older patients and doctors will retire. However, a shortage of doctors is also due to the fact that, according to Health Minister Lauterbach, 50,000 doctors have not been trained in the last ten years.

Where there is a shortage of skilled medical professionals, people from abroad would have to help, and due to current political developments, they might actually look more towards West Germany, where AfD approval is significantly lower.

Lauterbach also expressed concern about the increasing personal contribution to care costs. Up to 4,000 euros of personal contribution is expected in the future, and this is clearly too much.

Prime Ministers in East Germany demand quota to combat doctor shortages

A possible solution to the problem was demanded by Mdr Recently, the Prime Ministers of the East German states also called for a “regional children” quota for medical courses at their universities. This should ensure that young people who are trained there remain in the region after their training. However, it is questionable whether such a move is compatible with the constitution.

Places to study medicine are not only subject to strict requirements regarding grade point average and suitability, but have long been the responsibility of the central allocation office, which decides on the allocation to the various universities. Changing the rules for this would be a difficult undertaking. (saka)